Countdown to Preferred Bank (PFBC) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Preferred Bank (PFBC) will report quarterly earnings of $2.57 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 4.5%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $72.3 million, exhibiting no change compared to compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Preferred Bank metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Interest Margin' should arrive at 3.8%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 4.1% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Efficiency Ratio' to come in at 30.3%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 30.6%.

Analysts predict that the 'Total non-performing loans' will reach $37.12 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $19.36 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Average Interest - Earning Assets' of $7.19 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $6.68 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total non-performing assets' will likely reach $49.68 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $34.44 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net interest income before provision for credit losses' stands at $68.92 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $68.85 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total noninterest income' at $3.60 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $3.46 million in the same quarter last year.

Shares of Preferred Bank have experienced a change of -1.9% in the past month compared to the +1% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), PFBC is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Preferred Bank (PFBC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.