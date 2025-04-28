Countdown to PPL (PPL) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect PPL (PPL) to post quarterly earnings of $0.53 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 1.9%. Revenues are expected to be $2.39 billion, up 3.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 2.6% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific PPL metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Pennsylvania Regulated' will reach $816.65 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Rhode Island Regulated' reaching $613.19 million. The estimate suggests a change of +11.7% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Kentucky Regulated' to come in at $960.31 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2.4%.



Shares of PPL have demonstrated returns of +0.6% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.3% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PPL is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

