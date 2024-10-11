Countdown to PPG Industries (PPG) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that PPG Industries (PPG) will report quarterly earnings of $2.15 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 3.9%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $4.65 billion, exhibiting an increase of 0.2% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific PPG Industries metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Industrial Coatings' will reach $1.69 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -4.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Performance Coatings' to reach $2.96 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.7%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Segment Income- Industrial Coatings' will likely reach $245.41 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $246 million.

Analysts expect 'Segment Income- Performance Coatings' to come in at $488.82 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $452 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for PPG Industries here>>>



Shares of PPG Industries have experienced a change of +1.5% in the past month compared to the +5.4% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), PPG is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.