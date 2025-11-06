Countdown to PowerFleet (AIOT) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

The upcoming report from PowerFleet (AIOT) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.05 per share, indicating an increase of 350% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $105.59 million, representing an increase of 37.1% year over year.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some PowerFleet metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Service' will likely reach $87.42 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +54.1%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Product' will reach $18.93 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -6.7%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Gross profit- Product' should come in at $5.11 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $6.36 million in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Gross profit- Service' of $57.00 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $34.98 million.

Shares of PowerFleet have experienced a change of -5% in the past month compared to the +1.3% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AIOT is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

PowerFleet, Inc. (AIOT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.