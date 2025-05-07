Countdown to Post Holdings (POST) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

In its upcoming report, Post Holdings (POST) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.18 per share, reflecting a decline of 21.9% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.98 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 1.1%.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Post Holdings metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Weetabix' will reach $133.10 million. The estimate indicates a change of -3.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Refrigerated Retail' should arrive at $237.73 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.1%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Post Consumer Brands' will likely reach $1.02 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -4.4%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Foodservice' of $584.58 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.4%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Adjusted EBITDA- Post Consumer Brands' will reach $204.92 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $199 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Adjusted EBITDA- Weetabix' stands at $27.17 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $27.80 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Adjusted EBITDA- Foodservice' at $75.40 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $101.70 million in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Adjusted EBITDA- Refrigerated Retail' should come in at $39.89 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $40.50 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



