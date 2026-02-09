Countdown to Pinterest (PINS) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Pinterest (PINS) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.66 per share, indicating an increase of 17.9% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.33 billion, representing an increase of 15.2% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 45.5% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Pinterest metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Geographic Revenue- Europe' of $261.50 million. The estimate points to a change of +33.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Geographic Revenue- Rest of World' reaching $93.64 million. The estimate suggests a change of +61.4% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Geographic Revenue- U.S. and Canada' will likely reach $972.54 million. The estimate suggests a change of +8.1% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Monthly Active Users - Global' should arrive at 612 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 553 in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Monthly Active Users - Rest of World' should come in at 354 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 307 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Monthly Active Users - U.S. and Canada' to come in at 105 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 101 in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Monthly Active Users - Europe' stands at 156 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 145 .

The average prediction of analysts places 'ARPU - U.S. and Canada' at $9.30 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $9.00 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Over the past month, shares of Pinterest have returned -27.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. Currently, PINS carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.