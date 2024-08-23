Countdown to Phibro (PAHC) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

The upcoming report from Phibro Animal Health (PAHC) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.34 per share, indicating a decline of 10.5% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $262.44 million, representing an increase of 2.9% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Phibro metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Animal Health' should arrive at $182.82 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.4% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Mineral Nutrition' will likely reach $60.62 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.8% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Animal Health- Vaccines' will reach $29.54 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.5% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Animal Health- MFAs and other' should come in at $107.92 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.6%.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Animal Health- Nutritional Specialties' will reach $45.36 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Performance Products' stands at $19.01 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -4.5%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales by Region- Latin America and Canada' reaching $61.21 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales by Region- Europe, Middle East and Africa' of $34.16 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.8%.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales by Region- United States' to reach $148.06 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales by Region- Asia Pacific' will reach $19.02 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6.9% from the prior-year quarter.



Shares of Phibro have experienced a change of +1% in the past month compared to the +0.3% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), PAHC is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

