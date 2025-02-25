Countdown to Perrigo (PRGO) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Perrigo (PRGO) will report quarterly earnings of $0.92 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 7%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.2 billion, exhibiting an increase of 3.3% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 4.4% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Perrigo metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA)' to come in at $766.89 million. The estimate points to a change of +3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI)' to reach $422.82 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.5% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- CSCA- Oral care' will reach $72.34 million. The estimate indicates a change of -5.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- CSCA- Nutrition' of $147.32 million. The estimate points to a change of +15.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- CSCA- Healthy Lifestyle' will likely reach $92.30 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- CSCA- Upper Respiratory' should arrive at $133.24 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2.7%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Geographic Revenue- Europe' at $419.08 million. The estimate suggests a change of +7.5% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Geographic Revenue- U.S.' will reach $740.92 million. The estimate suggests a change of +0.1% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenue- All other countries' should come in at $40.37 million. The estimate suggests a change of +52.3% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Gross Profit- Consumer Self-Care International- Adjusted (CSCI)' reaching $220.42 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $206.30 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Gross Profit- Consumer Self-Care Americas- Adjusted (CSCA)' stands at $256.58 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $253.90 million.



