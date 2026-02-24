Countdown to Permian Resources (PR) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

The upcoming report from Permian Resources (PR) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.28 per share, indicating a decline of 22.2% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.28 billion, representing a decline of 0.9% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 2.6% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Permian Resources metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts expect 'Average daily net production - Total' to come in at 403909 barrels of oil equivalent per day. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 368414 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Average daily net production - Natural gas' should come in at 679771 thousands of cubic feet per day. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 634546 thousands of cubic feet per day in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Average daily net production - NGL' will reach 102533 barrels of oil per day. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 91382 barrels of oil per day in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Average daily net production - Oil' of 188760 barrels of oil per day. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 171274 barrels of oil per day.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Average sales prices - Oil - Including Derivative Cash Settlements' reaching $62.18 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $70.75 .

Analysts predict that the 'Average sales prices - NGL - Excluding the effects of GP&T' will reach $15.71 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $24.05 .

The consensus estimate for 'Average sales prices - Oil - Excluding the effects of hedging' stands at $58.60 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $69.66 .

Over the past month, shares of Permian Resources have returned +20.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1% change. Currently, PR carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

