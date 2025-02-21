Countdown to Pebblebrook Hotel (PEB) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Analysts on Wall Street project that Pebblebrook Hotel (PEB) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.12 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 42.9% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $330.16 million, declining 1.2% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 2% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Pebblebrook Hotel metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Food and beverage' stands at $89.04 million. The estimate points to a change of -1.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Other operating' will likely reach $35.53 million. The estimate indicates a change of -1.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Room' at $205.58 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.9%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Same-Property RevPAR growth rate' of -0.7%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 5%.

Analysts predict that the 'Total Guest Rooms' will reach 11,702. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 11,924.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Depreciation and amortization' should arrive at $56.72 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $61.05 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Over the past month, Pebblebrook Hotel shares have recorded returns of -12.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.2% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), PEB will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period.

