Countdown to Paramount Global-B (PARA) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Paramount Global-B (PARA) will report quarterly earnings of $0.10 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 150%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $8.14 billion, exhibiting an increase of 6.6% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 2.6% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Paramount Global-B metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Filmed Entertainment' will reach $979.71 million. The estimate points to a change of +51.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- TV Media' of $5.17 billion. The estimate points to a change of 0% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Direct-to-Consumer' will likely reach $2.01 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +7.8% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Direct-to-Consumer- Advertising' stands at $590.84 million. The estimate indicates a change of +12.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Filmed Entertainment- Advertising' at $3.01 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Filmed Entertainment- Theatrical' reaching $343.54 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +340.4%.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Filmed Entertainment- Licensing and Other' to come in at $606.96 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.2% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- TV Media- Licensing and other' should come in at $1.07 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +21.5% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- TV Media- Affiliate and subscription' will reach $1.87 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -6.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- TV Media- Advertising' should arrive at $2.23 billion. The estimate points to a change of -2.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Direct-to-Consumer- Subscription' will reach $1.41 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +5.3% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Global Paramount Subscribers' to reach 74.57 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 67.5 million in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Paramount Global-B here>>>



Over the past month, shares of Paramount Global-B have returned +5.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.2% change. Currently, PARA carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

Paramount Global (PARA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

