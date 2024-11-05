Countdown to Paramount Global-B (PARA) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Analysts on Wall Street project that Paramount Global-B (PARA) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.24 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 20% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $6.92 billion, declining 3% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 3.9% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Paramount Global-B metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Filmed Entertainment' reaching $666.83 million. The estimate suggests a change of -25.2% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- TV Media' should come in at $4.32 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -5.4% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Direct-to-Consumer' should arrive at $1.87 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +10.7% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Direct-to-Consumer- Advertising' will reach $499.15 million. The estimate suggests a change of +16.1% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Affiliate and subscription fees' will reach $3.23 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -1% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Filmed Entertainment- Advertising' will likely reach $5.01 million. The estimate points to a change of +0.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Filmed Entertainment- Theatrical' will reach $142.91 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -62.1%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Filmed Entertainment- Licensing and Other' at $509.80 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.2%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- TV Media- Licensing and other' of $856.63 million. The estimate points to a change of -0.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- TV Media- Affiliate and subscription' to come in at $1.85 billion. The estimate points to a change of -7.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- TV Media- Advertising' to reach $1.61 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -5.2%.

The consensus estimate for 'Global Paramount Subscribers' stands at 70.53 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 63 million in the same quarter last year.



Shares of Paramount Global-B have experienced a change of +3.3% in the past month compared to the -0.5% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PARA is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

