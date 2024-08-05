Countdown to Pan American Silver (PAAS) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Pan American Silver (PAAS) to post quarterly earnings of $0.13 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 225%. Revenues are expected to be $682.18 million, up 6.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 26.1% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Pan American Silver metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Ounces Produce - Gold (Silver and Gold Production)' of 229.41 Koz. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 248.2 Koz in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'AISC per ounce - Timmins Operation' will reach $1,937.46. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1,752.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Ounce Production - La Colorada Operation - Silver' reaching 1,191.29 Koz. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1,146 Koz in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Ounce Production - Huaron Operation - Silver' will reach 937.40 Koz. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 886 Koz in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Ounces Produce - Silver (Silver and Gold Production)' to come in at 5,339.35 Koz. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 6,024 Koz.

The consensus estimate for 'AISC per ounce - La Arena Operation' stands at $1,621.56. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1,501 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'AISC per ounce - Shahuindo Operation' at $1,659.46. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $1,605 in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'AISC per ounce - Dolores Operation' will reach $1,403.79. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $840.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'AISC per ounce - San Vicente Operation' should come in at $18.38. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $18.96.

Analysts forecast 'AISC per ounce - Huaron Operation' to reach $15.64. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $18.18 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'AISC per ounce - La Colorada Operation' should arrive at $29.60. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $28.82 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Ounce Production - San Vicente Operation - Silver' will likely reach 743.92 Koz. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 736 Koz in the same quarter of the previous year.



Over the past month, Pan American Silver shares have recorded returns of -2.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.9% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PAAS will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

