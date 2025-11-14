Countdown to Palo Alto (PANW) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Analysts on Wall Street project that Palo Alto Networks (PANW) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.89 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 14.1% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $2.46 billion, increasing 15.1% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Palo Alto metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Product' will likely reach $423.19 million. The estimate indicates a change of +19.6% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Subscription and support' will reach $2.04 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +14.2% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Subscription and support- Support' will reach $651.71 million. The estimate points to a change of +9.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Subscription and support- Subscription' reaching $1.39 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +16.6% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'RPO (Remaining Performance Obligation)' should come in at $15.47 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $12.60 billion.

Analysts expect 'Product gross profit Non-GAAP' to come in at $333.92 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $282.00 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Subscription and support gross profit Non-?GAAP' should arrive at $1.56 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $1.37 billion in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Subscription and support gross profit GAAP' at $1.51 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1.31 billion.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Product gross profit GAAP' of $333.26 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $278.80 million.

Palo Alto shares have witnessed a change of -0.4% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.4% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PANW is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

