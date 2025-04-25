Countdown to Paccar (PCAR) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Paccar (PCAR) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.57 per share, reflecting a decline of 30.8% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $7.07 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 14.1%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 9.4% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Paccar metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Sales and Revenues- Parts' should come in at $1.72 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +2.8% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Sales and Revenues- Truck' to reach $5.32 billion. The estimate points to a change of -18.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Sales and Revenues- Other' will reach $17.87 million. The estimate points to a change of -1.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Sales and Revenues- Financial Services' will reach $512.73 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Truck deliveries - Total' at 39,856. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 48,100 in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Truck deliveries - Other' should arrive at 7,206. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 7,000.

The consensus estimate for 'Truck deliveries - Europe' stands at 10,502. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 11,600 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Truck deliveries - U.S and Canada' to come in at 22,148. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 29,500.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Pretax Profit- Financial Services' of $105.99 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $113.90 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Pretax Profit- Parts' will likely reach $420.38 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $455.80 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Pretax Profit- Truck' reaching $508.81 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $881.60 million.



