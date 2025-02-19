Countdown to Owens Corning (OC) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

The upcoming report from Owens Corning (OC) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $2.87 per share, indicating a decline of 10.6% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $2.78 billion, representing an increase of 20.5% year over year.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 1.9% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Owens Corning metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Insulation' of $925.96 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.5%.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Roofing' stands at $894.86 million. The estimate indicates a change of -3.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Composites' will reach $505.30 million. The estimate suggests a change of -1.7% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'EBIT- Composites' reaching $30.49 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $26 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'EBIT- Roofing' to come in at $268.52 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $284 million in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'EBIT- Insulation' will reach $150.61 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $150 million in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Owens Corning here>>>



Shares of Owens Corning have demonstrated returns of -1.8% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), OC is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Owens Corning Inc (OC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.