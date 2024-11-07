Countdown to Outfront Media (OUT) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Outfront Media (OUT) to post quarterly earnings of $0.43 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 6.5%. Revenues are expected to be $454.63 million, unchanged compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Outfront Media metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Organic Total revenues- U.S. Media' will reach $449.22 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Organic Transit and other Revenues- U.S. Media' to reach $91.77 million. The estimate suggests a change of +8.3% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Organic Billboard Revenues- U.S. Media' will likely reach $357.45 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.9% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Organic Total revenues- Other' will reach $6.51 million. The estimate suggests a change of -75.1% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Billboard' should come in at $359.39 million. The estimate points to a change of -1.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Organic Transit and other Revenues- Other' should arrive at $2.97 million. The estimate suggests a change of -54.3% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Organic Billboard Revenues- Other' of $9.56 million. The estimate points to a change of -51.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Transit and other' to come in at $93.77 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.8% from the prior-year quarter.



View all Key Company Metrics for Outfront Media here>>>



Shares of Outfront Media have experienced a change of -1.6% in the past month compared to the +3.2% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), OUT is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

OUTFRONT Media Inc. (OUT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

