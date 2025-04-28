Countdown to Organon (OGN) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Organon (OGN) to post quarterly earnings of $0.92 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 24.6%. Revenues are expected to be $1.54 billion, down 4.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 1.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Organon metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Women's Health- Nexplanon/Implanon NXT' will reach $236.63 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.6%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Biosimilars Total' stands at $153.47 million. The estimate points to a change of -9.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Women's Health- NuvaRing' at $25.26 million. The estimate points to a change of -33.5% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Women's Health- Follistim AQ' should come in at $55.48 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +20.6%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Women's Health- U.S.- Nexplanon/Implanon NXT' will likely reach $165.06 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Geographic Revenue- U.S.' will reach $407.08 million. The estimate suggests a change of +9.7% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Women's Health- U.S.- NuvaRing' to reach $8.12 million. The estimate points to a change of -49.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Women's Health- U.S.- Follistim AQ' of $18.97 million. The estimate points to a change of +72.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Established Brands- U.S.- Respiratory- Other' will reach $7.68 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.8%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Geographic Revenue- Other International' reaching $25.18 million. The estimate indicates a change of -13.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Established Brands- Int'l- Non-Opioid Pain, Bone and Dermatology- Other' should arrive at $68.21 million. The estimate suggests a change of +0.3% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Established Brands- Int'l- Non-Opioid Pain, Bone and Dermatology- Diprospan' to come in at $30.94 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.7%.



Over the past month, Organon shares have recorded returns of -15.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.3% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), OGN will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

