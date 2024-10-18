Countdown to O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

In its upcoming report, O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $11.54 per share, reflecting an increase of 7.7% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $4.43 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.3%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.4% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain O'Reilly Automotive metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Sales to Do-It-Yourself Customers' will reach $2.28 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.3%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Sales to professional service provider customers' should arrive at $2.06 billion. The estimate points to a change of +7.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Other sales and sales adjustments' will reach $79.82 million. The estimate suggests a change of -2.6% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Comparable store sales - YoY change' of 2.7%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 8.7%.

Analysts expect 'Square footage - Total' to come in at 47.91 Msq ft. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 46.26 Msq ft.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Number of stores - Total' at 6,300. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 6,111.

Analysts forecast 'Number of stores opened' to reach 56. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 40 in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for O'Reilly Automotive here>>>



O'Reilly Automotive shares have witnessed a change of +7.9% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ORLY is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (ORLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.