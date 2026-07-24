Countdown to O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY) will report quarterly earnings of $0.85 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 9%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $4.85 billion, exhibiting an increase of 7.3% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.1% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some O'Reilly Automotive metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Sales to Do-It-Yourself Customers' should arrive at $2.36 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Other sales and sales adjustments' will reach $102.82 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Sales to professional service provider customers' stands at $2.41 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.7%.

Analysts predict that the 'Comparable store sales - YoY change' will reach 5.0%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 4.1% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Number of stores - Total' reaching 6,701 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 6,483 .

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Square footage - Total' will likely reach 53 millions of square feet. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 50 millions of square feet.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Ending domestic store count' will reach 6,549 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 6,360 in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total Stores at Beginning of the period' of 6,644 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 6,416 .

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Number of stores opened' should come in at 56 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 67 .

Analysts expect 'Sales per weighted-average square foot' to come in at $92.48 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $88.76 million.

Analysts forecast 'Mexico Stores at End of the Period' to reach 126 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 98 .

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total employment' at 93,506 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 92,810 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Shares of O'Reilly Automotive have experienced a change of -0.9% in the past month compared to the +0.6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ORLY is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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