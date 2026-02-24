Countdown to Onestream (OS) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

The upcoming report from Onestream (OS) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.05 per share, indicating a decline of 28.6% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $157.16 million, representing an increase of 18.6% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Onestream metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Professional services and other' will reach $6.60 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -4.5%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Subscription' at $146.25 million. The estimate suggests a change of +23.3% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- License' will reach $3.94 million. The estimate indicates a change of -43.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Customers' stands at 1,797 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1,600 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Gross Profit- Software' reaching $113.10 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $94.66 million.

Onestream shares have witnessed a change of -0.6% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), OS is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

OneStream, Inc. (OS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.