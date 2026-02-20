Countdown to Oneok (OKE) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Oneok Inc. (OKE) to post quarterly earnings of $1.50 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 4.5%. Revenues are expected to be $9.49 billion, up 35.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 2.6% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Oneok metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Natural Gas Gathering and processing' stands at $1.46 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -20.1%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Natural Gas Pipelines' reaching $355.94 million. The estimate indicates a change of +17.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Refined Products & Crude' will reach $2.29 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +39.4% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Natural gas liquids' at $2.47 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -45.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Raw feed throughput - Natural Gas Liquids' should arrive at 1,650.68 thousands of barrels of oil per day. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1,306.00 thousands of barrels of oil per day in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Adjusted EBITDA- Natural Gas Liquids' will reach $781.79 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $696.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Adjusted EBITDA- Refined Products & Crude' to come in at $608.12 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $603.00 million in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Adjusted EBITDA- Natural Gas Pipelines' of $224.21 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $417.00 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Adjusted EBITDA- Natural Gas Gathering and Processing' will reach $574.43 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $489.00 million.

Over the past month, shares of Oneok have returned +10.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.8% change. Currently, OKE carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future.

