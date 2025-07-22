Countdown to OneMain (OMF) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

The upcoming report from OneMain Holdings (OMF) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.25 per share, indicating an increase of 22.6% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1 billion, representing an increase of 8.7% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 1.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain OneMain metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Net charge-off ratio (Consumer and Insurance Segment)' will reach 7.8%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 8.3% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Insurance' will reach $114.11 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $111.00 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Interest Income' stands at $1.00 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $922.00 million in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Other income' should come in at $44.90 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $39.00 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Investment' will likely reach $24.26 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $30.00 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net interest income after provision for finance receivable losses' reaching $469.27 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $347.00 million in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total other revenues' will reach $185.87 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $174.00 million.

Shares of OneMain have experienced a change of +5.8% in the past month compared to the +5.9% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), OMF is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (OMF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

