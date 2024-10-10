Countdown to Omnicom (OMC) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

In its upcoming report, Omnicom (OMC) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.97 per share, reflecting an increase of 5.9% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $3.79 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.1%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.7% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Omnicom metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Commerce & Branding' stands at $220.63 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.3% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Execution & Support' should come in at $207.78 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Healthcare' will reach $331.22 million. The estimate indicates a change of -3.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Public Relations' reaching $417.82 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue by Geography- Asia Pacific' to come in at $439.11 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue by Geography- North America' to reach $2.10 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +5.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue by Geography- Middle East and Africa' will likely reach $64.85 million. The estimate suggests a change of +25.7% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue by Geography- Europe' will reach $1.07 billion. The estimate points to a change of +5.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Total Organic Revenue Growth' will reach 5.0%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3.3%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Organic Revenue Growth - Healthcare' of 2.7%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3.8% in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Organic Revenue Growth - Experiential' should arrive at 8.5%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 9.2%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Organic Revenue Growth - Precision Marketing' at 5.8%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 4.3% in the same quarter last year.



Over the past month, Omnicom shares have recorded returns of +4.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.9% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), OMC will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

