Countdown to Old Republic (ORI) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Old Republic International (ORI) will report quarterly earnings of $0.79 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 2.5%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $2.27 billion, exhibiting an increase of 10.2% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Old Republic metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating Revenue- Specialty Insurance Segment- Net premiums earned' will likely reach $1.37 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +11.1%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating Revenue- Specialty Insurance Segment- Net investment income' will reach $158.29 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating Revenue- Specialty Insurance Segment- Other income' stands at $48.73 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.5% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating Revenue- Corporate & Other' should come in at $6.25 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Operating Revenue- Title Insurance Segment- Net investment income' to reach $18.04 million. The estimate indicates a change of +8% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating Revenue- Specialty Insurance Segment' should arrive at $1.58 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +10.2%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Specialty Insurance Segment - Loss Ratio' reaching 63.5%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 65.0% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Specialty Insurance Segment - Expense Ratio' at 28.5%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 28.1%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Title Insurance Segment - Combined Ratio' of 100.7%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 102.1%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Title Insurance Segment - Loss Ratio' will reach 2.5%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3.5%.

Analysts predict that the 'Title Insurance Segment - Expense Ratio' will reach 98.2%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 99.4%.

Analysts expect 'Specialty Insurance Segment - Combined Ratio' to come in at 92.0%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 89.8%.

Shares of Old Republic have demonstrated returns of +11.1% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +9.3% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ORI is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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