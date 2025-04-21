Countdown to Old National Bancorp (ONB) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Old National Bancorp (ONB) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.42 per share, indicating a decline of 6.7% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $478.3 million, representing an increase of 8.7% year over year.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 4.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Old National Bancorp metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Efficiency Ratio' will reach 54.9%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 58.3% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Net interest margin (FTE)' to reach 3.3%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3.3%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Average Balance - Total earning assets' at $48.47 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $44.18 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total noninterest income' reaching $88.16 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $77.52 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Net Interest Income (FTE)' to come in at $390.14 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $362.71 million in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Service charges on deposit accounts' will reach $20.09 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $17.90 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Wealth and investment services fees' will reach $30.16 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $28.30 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Mortgage banking revenue' will likely reach $6.66 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $4.48 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Old National Bancorp here>>>



Over the past month, shares of Old National Bancorp have returned -7.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.6% change. Currently, ONB carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Old National Bancorp (ONB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.