Countdown to Old Dominion (ODFL) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

The upcoming report from Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.05 per share, indicating a decline of 11.8% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.31 billion, representing a decline of 4.4% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Old Dominion metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating Ratio' will reach 77.9%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 75.4% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'LTL tonnage per day' at 30 thousands of ton per day. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 33 thousands of ton per day.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'LTL shipments per day' should come in at 40.83 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 44.57 thousand.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'LTL revenue per hundredweight' should arrive at $34.38 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $32.67 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'LTL revenue per hundredweight, excluding fuel surcharges' to come in at $29.01 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $27.89 .

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Work days' will likely reach 63 days. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 63 days in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'LTL weight per shipment (lbs.)' reaching $1489.0 pounds. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1487.0 pounds.

It is projected by analysts that the 'LTL shipments' will reach 2,572 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 2,808 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'LTL tons' will reach 1915 thousands of tons. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 2087 thousands of tons in the same quarter last year.

Old Dominion shares have witnessed a change of +16.2% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +12.8% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ODFL is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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