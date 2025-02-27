Countdown to Olaplex (OLPX) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (OLPX) is expected to reveal break-even quarterly earnings per share, indicating a decline of 100% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $87.6 million, representing a decrease of 21.6% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Olaplex metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Professional' will likely reach $29.54 million. The estimate indicates a change of -30.5% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- DTC' should come in at $34.43 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -18%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Specialty retail' will reach $23.51 million. The estimate suggests a change of -13.9% year over year.



Over the past month, Olaplex shares have recorded returns of -3.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), OLPX will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

