Countdown to NXP (NXPI) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

The upcoming report from NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $3.54 per share, indicating an increase of 30.2% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $3.47 billion, representing an increase of 18.6% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.8% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific NXP metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Automotive' of $1.93 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +11.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Communications Infrastructure & Other' stands at $436.98 million. The estimate suggests a change of +36.6% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Industrial & IoT' will reach $742.34 million. The estimate indicates a change of +36% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Mobile' to reach $348.67 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.3% from the prior-year quarter.

NXP shares have witnessed a change of -5.2% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), NXPI is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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