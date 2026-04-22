Countdown to Nucor (NUE) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

The upcoming report from Nucor (NUE) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $2.79 per share, indicating an increase of 262.3% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $8.66 billion, representing an increase of 10.6% year over year.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Nucor metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Net sales to external customers- Steel products' will reach $2.65 billion. The estimate points to a change of +10.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net sales to external customers- Steel mills' to reach $5.58 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +13.7% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net sales to external customers- Raw materials' will reach $577.25 million. The estimate suggests a change of +11.4% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net sales to external customers- Structural' will reach $779.69 million. The estimate suggests a change of +21.1% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Sales in Tons Outside Customers - Total steel products' at 1099 thousands of tons. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1048 thousands of tons in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Sales Tons to outside customer (Steel) - Total Steel Mills' should arrive at 5243 thousands of tons. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 5226 thousands of tons in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Average Steel Product Price per ton' will likely reach 2415 dollars per tonne. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 2294 dollars per tonne in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Average sales price per ton (Steel) - Total Steel Mills' should come in at 1061 dollars per tonne. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 938 dollars per tonne in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Sales Tons to outside customer (Steel) - Sheet' to come in at 2420 thousands of tons. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 2475 thousands of tons.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Sales Tons to outside customer (Steel) - Bars' reaching 1648 thousands of tons. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1702 thousands of tons in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Sales Tons to outside customer (Steel) - Structural' stands at 533 thousands of tons. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 495 thousands of tons.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Sales Tons to outside customer (Steel) - Plate' of 627 thousands of tons. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 554 thousands of tons in the same quarter of the previous year.

Shares of Nucor have demonstrated returns of +27.9% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +8.6% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), NUE is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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