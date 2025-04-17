Countdown to Norfolk Southern (NSC) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

The upcoming report from Norfolk Southern (NSC) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $2.72 per share, indicating an increase of 9.2% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $2.99 billion, representing a decrease of 0.4% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 1.9% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Norfolk Southern metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Railway operating revenues- Merchandise- Agriculture, Forest and Consumer Products' should arrive at $634.44 million. The estimate suggests a change of +0.9% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Railway operating revenues- Coal' to come in at $371.62 million. The estimate indicates a change of -6.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Railway operating revenues- Merchandise- Chemicals' to reach $528.41 million. The estimate points to a change of +0.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Railway operating revenues- Intermodal' will reach $764.55 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Railway Operating Ratio' of 66.9%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 92.9%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Carloads (Units) - Volume - Merchandise' will reach 562.81 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 563.5 thousand in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Carloads (Units) - Volume - Intermodal' will likely reach 1.04 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 988.8 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Carloads (Units) - Volume - Total' will reach 1.77 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1.72 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Carloads (Units) - Volume - Coal' should come in at 168.18 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 167.1 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Carloads (Units) - Volume - Merchandise - Agriculture, Forest and Consumer Products' at 184.98 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 184.1 thousand.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Carloads (Units) - Volume - Merchandise - Automotive' reaching 89.3 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 88.3 thousand in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Carloads (Units) - Volume - Merchandise - Metals and construction' stands at 159.56 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 160.6 thousand.



Norfolk Southern shares have witnessed a change of -8.8% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.3% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), NSC is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC)

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

