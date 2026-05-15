Countdown to Nordson (NDSN) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Nordson (NDSN) to post quarterly earnings of $2.82 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 16.5%. Revenues are expected to be $731 million, up 7% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Nordson metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Industrial Precision Solutions' will reach $337.18 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Advanced Technology Solutions' of $190.40 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +18.1%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Medical and Fluid Solutions' should arrive at $213.44 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past month, shares of Nordson have returned +1.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +7.7% change. Currently, NDSN carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform. the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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