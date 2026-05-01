Countdown to Nice (NICE) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Analysts on Wall Street project that Nice (NICE) will announce quarterly earnings of $2.52 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 12.2% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $761.09 million, increasing 8.7% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Nice metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue by Business Model- Cloud' will likely reach $601.99 million. The estimate suggests a change of +14.4% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenue by Business Model- Services' to come in at $130.82 million. The estimate suggests a change of -6.7% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue by Business Model- Product' reaching $28.29 million. The estimate suggests a change of -16% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Geographic Revenues- Americas' will reach $632.84 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Geographic Revenues- Asia Pacific' at $41.94 million. The estimate indicates a change of +16.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenues- EMEA' should arrive at $87.69 million. The estimate indicates a change of +18.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Shares of Nice have experienced a change of -9.9% in the past month compared to the +10.5% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), NICE is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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