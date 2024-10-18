Countdown to NextEra (NEE) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Analysts on Wall Street project that NextEra Energy (NEE) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.01 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 7.5% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $8.17 billion, increasing 13.9% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some NextEra metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating Revenues- Florida Power & Light (FPL)' stands at $5.54 billion. The estimate points to a change of +1.1% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating Revenues- NextEra Energy Resources (NEER)' will reach $2.79 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +67.2%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating Income (Loss)- Florida Power & Light (FPL)' will reach $1.82 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1.71 billion.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating Income (Loss)- NextEra Energy Resources (NEER)' will likely reach $1.09 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $207 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Shares of NextEra have demonstrated returns of +1.8% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), NEE is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

