Countdown to New York Times (NYT) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that New York Times Co. (NYT) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.42 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 13.5% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $640.39 million, increasing 7% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific New York Times metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Advertising Revenues- Total Print' should arrive at $37.59 million. The estimate indicates a change of -10.7% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Subscription' should come in at $453.02 million. The estimate points to a change of +8.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Print subscription revenues' of $132.17 million. The estimate suggests a change of -3.1% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Advertising Revenues- Total Digital' reaching $80.87 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.8% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Other' will reach $68.91 million. The estimate suggests a change of +10% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Digital-only subscription revenues' will reach $320.86 million. The estimate points to a change of +13.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Advertising' will reach $118.46 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Print subscriptions' to come in at 618. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 670.

The consensus estimate for 'Total Digital-only subscriptions' stands at 10,520. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 9,410.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total subscriptions Digital & Print' will likely reach 11,138. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 10,080 in the same quarter last year.



Over the past month, shares of New York Times have returned +0.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. Currently, NYT carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

Zacks Investment Research

