Countdown to Netflix (NFLX) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Netflix (NFLX) to post quarterly earnings of $0.55 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 27.9%. Revenues are expected to be $11.97 billion, up 16.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Netflix metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- United States and Canada' will reach $5.27 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +16.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Asia-Pacific' reaching $1.43 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +18.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Latin America' of $1.43 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +16.6%.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Europe, Middle East and Africa' will reach $3.83 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +16.6% year over year.

Over the past month, Netflix shares have recorded returns of -4.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), NFLX will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

