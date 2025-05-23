Countdown to NetApp (NTAP) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

The upcoming report from NetApp (NTAP) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.89 per share, indicating an increase of 5% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.73 billion, representing an increase of 3.4% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific NetApp metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net revenues- Services' will reach $893.66 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net revenues- Product' should arrive at $831.32 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net revenues- Public Cloud' to reach $169.80 million. The estimate points to a change of +11.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net revenues- Hybrid Cloud' reaching $1.56 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +2.6% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Geographic Revenue- United States, Canada and Latin America' will reach $877.61 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Geographic Revenue- Asia Pacific' to come in at $262.60 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Geographic Revenue- Europe, Middle East and Africa' stands at $583.11 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Gross margin - Product - Non-GAAP' should come in at 56.2%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 61.3% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Gross margin - Services - Non-GAAP' will reach 82.0%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 81%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total Revenue - % Change' will likely reach 3.3%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 6% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Geographic Mix - Asia Pacific' of 15.2%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 15%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Geographic Mix - Americas' at 50.9%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 51% in the same quarter last year.



NetApp shares have witnessed a change of +13.2% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +10.7% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), NTAP is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

NetApp, Inc. (NTAP)

