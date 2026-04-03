Countdown to Neogen (NEOG) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Neogen (NEOG) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.04 per share, reflecting a decline of 60% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $204.46 million, representing a year-over-year decrease of 7.5%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 8.3% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Neogen metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Animal Safety' will reach $56.02 million. The estimate indicates a change of -17.9% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Food Safety' will reach $148.11 million. The estimate indicates a change of -3% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Food Safety- Indicator Testing, Culture Media & Other' should come in at $81.18 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Animal Safety- Veterinary Instruments & Disposables' reaching $15.38 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.2%.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Animal Safety- Animal Care & Other' to come in at $9.61 million. The estimate suggests a change of -8.5% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Food Safety- Natural Toxins & Allergens' will likely reach $17.65 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.3%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Animal Safety- Genomics Services' at $3.34 million. The estimate suggests a change of -80.4% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Food Safety- Genomics Services' will reach $11.34 million. The estimate suggests a change of +99% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Food Safety- Biosecurity Products' stands at $4.29 million. The estimate points to a change of -63.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Food Safety- Bacterial & General Sanitation' should arrive at $40.39 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Animal Safety- Biosecurity Products' of $18.96 million. The estimate indicates a change of -20.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Shares of Neogen have demonstrated returns of -12% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), NEOG is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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