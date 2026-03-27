Countdown to MSC Industrial (MSM) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

In its upcoming report, MSC Industrial (MSM) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.84 per share, reflecting an increase of 16.7% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $934.27 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.8%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.6% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some MSC Industrial metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts forecast 'Sales Days' to reach 63 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 63 .

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Average Daily Sales (ADS)' should arrive at $14.78 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $14.20 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Days Sales Outstanding' at 41 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 36 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Shares of MSC Industrial have demonstrated returns of -4.1% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.2% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), MSM is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (MSM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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