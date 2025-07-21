Countdown to Mr Cooper (COOP) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Mr Cooper (COOP) will report quarterly earnings of $3.33 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 32.1%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $690.94 million, exhibiting an increase of 18.5% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.1% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Mr Cooper metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Servicing' reaching $480.32 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.3% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Corporate and Other' will reach $42.50 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +112.5%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Originations' at $181.99 million. The estimate suggests a change of +70.1% year over year.

Shares of Mr Cooper have experienced a change of +0.9% in the past month compared to the +5.4% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), COOP is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future.

MR. COOPER GROUP INC (COOP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

