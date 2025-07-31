Countdown to MPLX LP (MPLX) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, MPLX LP (MPLX) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.07 per share, reflecting a decline of 7% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $3.24 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.2%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.4% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific MPLX LP metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues and Other Income- L&S- Income from equity method investments' stands at $61.64 million. The estimate suggests a change of -76.3% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues and other income- L&S' to reach $1.60 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +39.7% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Pipeline throughput - Crude oil pipelines' should arrive at 3,810.91 thousands of barrels of oil per day. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3,950.00 thousands of barrels of oil per day in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Natural Gas Processed - Southwest operations' should come in at . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of .

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Gathering throughput - Southwest Operations' will likely reach . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of .

Analysts predict that the 'Pipeline throughput - Total pipelines' will reach 5,715.73 thousands of barrels of oil per day. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 6,024.00 thousands of barrels of oil per day in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Adjusted EBITDA- Natural Gas and NGL Services' at $616.54 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $524.00 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Adjusted EBITDA- Crude Oil and Products Logistics' will reach $1.08 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1.13 billion.

Shares of MPLX LP have experienced a change of +2% in the past month compared to the +2.7% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MPLX is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.