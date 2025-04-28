Countdown to Motorola (MSI) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

The upcoming report from Motorola (MSI) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $3.01 per share, indicating an increase of 7.1% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $2.51 billion, representing an increase of 5.3% year over year.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 0.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Motorola metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Net sales- Products and Systems Integration' to reach $1.54 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.2%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net sales- Software and Services' will reach $976.40 million. The estimate indicates a change of +8.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net sales from products' to come in at $1.48 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +5.1% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net sales from services' should come in at $1.04 billion. The estimate points to a change of +5.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Non-GAAP Operating Earnings- Software and Services Segment' will reach $265.27 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $268 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Non-GAAP Operating Earnings- Products and Systems Integration Segment' will likely reach $408.69 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $370 million in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Motorola here>>>



Over the past month, shares of Motorola have returned -0.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.3% change. Currently, MSI carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.