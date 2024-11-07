Countdown to Mosaic (MOS) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

The upcoming report from Mosaic (MOS) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.58 per share, indicating a decline of 14.7% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $3.28 billion, representing a decrease of 7.4% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Mosaic metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net sales- Phosphates' of $1.07 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +9% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net sales- Mosaic Fertilizantes' will reach $1.61 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -6.8%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net sales- Corporate and Other' at $59.98 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -46%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net sales- Potash' will reach $535.67 million. The estimate indicates a change of -25.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Potash - Average finished product selling price (destination)' will reach $254.93. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $324 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Phosphates - Sales volumes - Total Finished Product' to come in at 1,678.73 KTon. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1,651 KTon in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Potash - Sales volumes - Total Finished Product' to reach 2,096.37 KTon. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 2,220 KTon.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Mosaic Fertilizantes - Sales volumes - Total Finished Product' reaching 3,047.36 KTon. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3,060 KTon.

The consensus estimate for 'Phosphates - Realized costs - Blended rock' stands at 82.00 $/Ton. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 81 $/Ton in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Phosphates - Realized costs - Sulfur' should come in at 131.40 $/Ton. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 156 $/Ton in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Mosaic Fertilizantes - Average finished product selling price (destination)' will likely reach $545.39. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $566.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Phosphates - Realized costs - Ammonia' should arrive at 360.31 $/Ton. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 353 $/Ton.



Shares of Mosaic have experienced a change of +9.2% in the past month compared to the +3.2% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MOS is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

