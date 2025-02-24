Countdown to Monster Beverage (MNST) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Monster Beverage (MNST) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.40 per share, indicating an increase of 5.3% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.79 billion, representing an increase of 3.6% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.8% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Monster Beverage metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Alcohol Brands' should come in at $36.13 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.8% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Strategic Brands' to reach $110.20 million. The estimate indicates a change of +20.1% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Monster Energy Drinks' will reach $1.65 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.4%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Other' of $5.33 million. The estimate suggests a change of +9.3% year over year.



Shares of Monster Beverage have experienced a change of +9.8% in the past month compared to the -0.5% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), MNST is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future.

