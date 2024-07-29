Countdown to Monolithic (MPWR) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Monolithic Power (MPWR) to post quarterly earnings of $3.07 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 8.9%. Revenues are expected to be $489.91 million, up 11.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Monolithic metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Storage and Computing' at $109.45 million. The estimate indicates a change of -12.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Enterprise Data' will likely reach $169.20 million. The estimate suggests a change of +252.6% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Automotive' reaching $92.54 million. The estimate suggests a change of -11.4% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Industrial' stands at $31.06 million. The estimate points to a change of -37.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Communication' to reach $47.36 million. The estimate suggests a change of -3.9% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Consumer' to come in at $38.56 million. The estimate indicates a change of -40.8% from the prior-year quarter.



Monolithic shares have remained unchanged in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MPWR is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

