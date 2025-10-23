Countdown to Mondelez (MDLZ) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

The upcoming report from Mondelez (MDLZ) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.73 per share, indicating a decline of 26.3% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $9.74 billion, representing an increase of 5.9% year over year.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.5% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Mondelez metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Geographic Revenue- North America' will reach $2.77 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.8%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Geographic Revenue- Europe' will reach $3.67 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +10.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Geographic Revenue- AMEA' will likely reach $2.04 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +10.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Geographic Revenue- Latin America' to reach $1.25 billion. The estimate points to a change of +4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating Income- AMEA- Non-GAAP' will reach $298.89 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $348.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating Income- Europe- Non-GAAP' of $500.65 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $761.00 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating Income- North America- Non-GAAP' should come in at $491.07 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $593.00 million.

Analysts expect 'Operating Income- Latin America- Non-GAAP' to come in at $125.54 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $142.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Mondelez shares have witnessed a change of -3.8% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.2% move. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), MDLZ is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.