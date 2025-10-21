Countdown to Molina (MOH) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

The upcoming report from Molina (MOH) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $3.97 per share, indicating a decline of 33.9% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $10.9 billion, representing an increase of 5.4% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 7.8% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Molina metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Premium revenue' at $10.31 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +6.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Premium tax revenue' reaching $474.87 million. The estimate indicates a change of -6.5% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Premium revenue- Medicare' will reach $1.48 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +8% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Premium revenue- Medicaid' stands at $7.66 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -0.1% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'MCR - Total' should arrive at 90.3%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 89.2%.

Analysts predict that the 'MCR - Medicare' will reach 87.0%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 89.6% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'MCR - Marketplace' to come in at 84.7%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 73.0%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Ending Membership by Program - Total' should come in at 5.74 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 5.60 million.

Analysts forecast 'Ending Membership by Program - Medicaid' to reach 4.80 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 4.94 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Ending Membership by Program - Medicare' will likely reach 263.02 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 247.00 thousand.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Ending Membership by Program - Marketplaces' of 659.47 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 410.00 thousand.

The consensus among analysts is that 'MCR - Medicaid' will reach 91.7%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 90.5% in the same quarter last year.

Shares of Molina have demonstrated returns of +8.6% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. With a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), MOH is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future.

Molina Healthcare, Inc (MOH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

