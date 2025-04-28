Countdown to Moderna (MRNA) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Moderna (MRNA) to post quarterly loss of $2.92 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 4.9%. Revenues are expected to be $126.98 million, down 24% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.1% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Moderna metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Net Product sales' reaching $114.44 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -31.5%.

Analysts predict that the 'Product sales- United States' will reach $59.41 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -40.6%.

Analysts forecast 'Product sales- Rest of world' to reach $39.60 million. The estimate points to a change of -40.9% from the year-ago quarter.



Shares of Moderna have demonstrated returns of -12.5% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.3% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MRNA is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

