Countdown to Mettler-Toledo (MTD) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Mettler-Toledo (MTD) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $9 per share, reflecting a decline of 11.7% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $923.89 million, representing a year-over-year decrease of 5.9%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Mettler-Toledo metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Net sales- Products' to come in at $714.03 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -5.9%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net sales- Service (Point in Time+Over Time)' should come in at $210.25 million. The estimate points to a change of -5.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net sales- Retail' to reach $55.97 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.8%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net sales- Industrial' of $357.06 million. The estimate indicates a change of -10.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net sales- Laboratory' reaching $511.20 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2.9%.



Over the past month, shares of Mettler-Toledo have returned +6.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.1% change. Currently, MTD carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

