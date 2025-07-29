Countdown to Mettler-Toledo (MTD) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

In its upcoming report, Mettler-Toledo (MTD) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $9.58 per share, reflecting a decline of 0.7% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $957.64 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.1%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Mettler-Toledo metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Products' of $726.47 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Service (Point in Time+Over Time)' reaching $229.94 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.9%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Retail' should come in at $47.83 million. The estimate suggests a change of -2.9% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Industrial' will reach $384.01 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.6% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Laboratory' to come in at $529.10 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Over the past month, Mettler-Toledo shares have recorded returns of +7.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MTD will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.